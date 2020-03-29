BUTTONSBERRY — Aric Trimble, 38, of Buttonsberry, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. He was employed by Bargain Hunt and was a member of the General Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Rickard; his father, Anthony Pickup; his stepmother, Trenna Sheets; a brother, Noah Rickard; and a stepsister, Rhonda Padgett.
Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Aric’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Aric Trimble Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
