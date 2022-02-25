Arlene J. Claypool, 91, of Fairport, New York, passed away peacefully at her home in Owensboro. She grew up in Corry, Pennsylvania, and moved to Owensboro with her husband, Kester Claypool. Arlene lived a wonderful, joyful life full of love and compassion for everyone she met. As we remember her, may we smile and remember her love for life. We will miss her.
She was the mother of three sons, Jay Claypool (deceased), Terry Claypool, and Chris and (Dawn Renee) Claypool; grandson, Jason (Lenora) Claypool; and two great-grandchildren, Christina and Jason Claypool Jr.
Service will be at noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Thruston United Methodist Church. Burial will be at noon on Monday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Service will be streamed Live on Facebook via the church page. Go to ThrustonUMC.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Thruston United Methodist Church, 5551 Hwy 405, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
