Arlene Kirk Fulkerson, 77, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was a member of Life Point Baptist Church and was a beautician.
Survivors: daughters, Cindy Norsworthy (Eric) and Lisa Patton, and siblings, Billy Kirk (Melissa), Sherry Curtis (Darrell), and Julie Chinn (Harold).
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Walton’s Creek Cemetery near Centertown.
Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Fulkerson.
