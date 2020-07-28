CYNTHIANA — Armilda Renelle Miller, 60, of Cynthiana, died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at U.K. Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. She was born in Daviess County, on Nov. 27, 1959. Armilda enjoyed her dog, landscaping and spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Darrell Seaton.
Armilda is survived by her husband of 20 years, Johnny Miller; her children, Rebecca Lynn (Mason) Westerfield, Patricia (Eric) Hines, Brandon (Cindy) Miller and Kerry Miller; grandchildren, Grant Westerfield, Cailyn Westerfield, Micah Jack Hines, Keeden Ralph and Zella Miller; her mother, Patricia Ralph; and her sisters, Michelle (Tim) Henson, Naomi (Mark) Zembrycki, Rachel (Rodney) Vitek and Mary Edel (Tina) Seaton.
Service will be held on 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with burial following at Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Cecil Funeral Home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
