BELTON — Arnold Eugene Evans, 63, of Belton, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a factory worker, pastored at Union Ridge General Baptist Church and served in the National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Day Evans; sons Steven Eugene Evans, Joshua Warren Evans and Anthony Gayle Evans; mother Helen Evans; and brothers and sister, Floyd Evans, Ernest Evans, Della Teddleton, Gordon Evans, Evan Evans and Marvin Evans.
Service: Noon Saturday at Mud River Union General Baptist Church. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
