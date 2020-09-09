Arnold “Goat” Carter Jr., 82, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. He was born in McLean County on Jan. 9, 1938, to the late Arnold D. Sr. and Mrytle Rhodes Carter. Goat was retired from Millwright where he worked for more than 50 years. Before working at Millwright, he served in the U.S. Navy. Goat was a member of Harvest Baptist Temple, Millwright Local Union 1080, American Legion VFW and Carpenter’s Union. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching UK basketball.
Along with his parents, Goat was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Wayne Carter; his siblings, Gladis Brooks, Dick Carter, Earnest Gene Carter and Roy Carter; his stepson, Kenny Daughtery; and his son-in-law, Doug Miller.
Goat is survived by his wife, Janice D. Carter; his children, Diane Miller, Susan (Claude) Lagenour, Jeff (Patty) Carter and Scott (Tonya) Carter; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his stepchildren, Karrie, Keith and Kris Daughtery; his siblings, John D. Carter of St. Louis, Missouri, Anne Carter Haines of Orlando, Florida, and Billy Ray Carter of Owensboro; and his Millwright friends and family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Claude Lagenour officiating. Burial will follow at New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Arnold "Goat" Carter Jr., and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
