FORDSVILLE — Arnold Luther Helms, 85, of Fordsville, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Arnold was born in Leadwood, Missouri June 22, 1936, to the late Walter Luther and Bernice Crump Helms. He worked in and owned oil fields his entire life, even into his later days. Arnold raced growing up and enjoyed going to races, auctions, fishing, his dog JJ, and playing pool.
In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by a daughter, Delaine Caldwell, and a son, Bill Helms.
Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Brenda; children, David Helms, Edsel Huff, Bonnie Miller, and Crystal Snyder; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Ruth Ann Mosier.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Arnold Helms Memorial Fund.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented