Aron E. Storm, 30, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born November 19, 1991, in Daviess County. Aron loved his cats, Indy, Binx, and Silver Surfer, and was preceded in death by his cat, Milo. He enjoyed hanging with friends, listening to music, watching movies, and the U of L Cardinals. Aron was a very loving soul who could light up a room with his laugh and smile. He loved his family and friends with his whole heart and cared for his friends tremendously.
Survivors include his mother, Tracy Storm-Boone; father, Glenn Boone; brother, Daniel Boone (Lily Biggs); sisters, Danielle Wedding (Jeremy), Heather Cummins (Bryan), Brittany Boone (Doug), and Mary Marsh (Nathan); his fiance’, Idialis Johnston and her children, Brayden Nalley and Kaisean Brooks; grandparents, Harry and Judy Storm, Harold and Barbara Johnson, and Roger and Cheryl Jones; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his extended family, Charles Braden (Allison), Jackson, Kathrynne, Eleni, Trevor, Emma, Charlotte, Garrett, and Riley.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
