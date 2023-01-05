Arthur A. Harris Jr., 89, of Utica, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Heflin, Alabama native was born Feb. 9, 1933, to the late Arthur Harris Sr. and Toye Harris. After high school, Arthur served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his military service, he went to work for GE which brought him to Kentucky where he met his future wife. Arthur later retired from Alcoa after over 30 years in machine maintenance. He was a creative man with a curious mind who could fix or build just about anything, including a steam engine to scale from scratch which ran just like the big ones. Arthur was an avid gardener and enjoyed collecting family history and knives. As a very generous man, he would literally give you the shirt off his back along with several others in his closet. Arthur loved his family and was a wonderful father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Smith Harris.
Those left to cherish his memory include sons, Kevin Harris and wife, Holly Carter, of Maceo and Bryan Wood and wife, Nora, of Heflin, Alabama; four grandchildren, Elijah Carter, Paxton Harris, and Scarlett Harris, all of Maceo, and Scott Barlow of Heflin, Alabama; and brother-in-law, David Smith and his wife, Karen, and sister-in-law, Della Howard, all of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in the chapel at Rosehill Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for Arthur’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented