LEWISPORT — Arthur Carl Butler, 81, of Lewisport, completed his earthly service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who brought him home to his new mansion in Heaven on Monday, January 24, 2022. He was born in Hawesville on August 25, 1940, to the late Clinton Harold and Mary Ella Neff Butler. Carl was a God-fearing Christian man who spent his adult life serving as a Deacon at the Lewisport Baptist Church and as a Gideon. He loved his God, his church, and his family. Carl was a retired insurance agent, who enjoyed watching his UK Wildcats play and spending time with his friends at the Senior Citizens Center for coffee. He was a Kentucky Colonel and was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Frieda Bennett Butler, and a sister, Carolyn Wethington.
Carl leaves behind to cherish his memories, his 3 daughters, Carla (Jimmy) Stinnett, Amy (Glenn) Thomas, and Melanie Morgan; 7 grandchildren, Angel Austin, Dwayne Austin, Alison Little, Mina Thomas, Garrett Morgan, Micaiah Morgan, and James Thomas; several great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Linda) Butler; and sister, Dortha “Dot” Coburn, along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Lewisport Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Williams officiating. Graveside services will follow at Lewisport Cemetery. Carl’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at Lewisport Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisport Baptist Church, The Gideons, or Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Carl’s family has requested that masks be worn and social distancing practiced while inside the church during the visitation and funeral services.
