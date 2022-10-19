RICHLAND, INDIANA — Arthur Gail Beatty, 77, of Richland, Indiana, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends. He was an over-the-road truck driver for 38 years and was a Vietnam veteran.
Survivors: wife, Ramona Weinbach Beatty; children, Jeff Beatty (Lori) and Angela Beatty Ward (Eddie); and his siblings, Dale Beatty, Linda (Beatty) Schmidt, and Molly (Beatty) Magill.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
