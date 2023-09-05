LOUISVILLE — Arthur Kim, 46, of Louisville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from an automobile accident. The Jefferson County native was born Dec. 15, 1976, to Dr. Young Ki Kim and Dr. Young Sook Kim. Arthur’s family moved to Owensboro in 1979, and he graduated from Daviess County High School, class of ’95, where he played on the tennis team. Arthur attended the University of Kentucky and graduated with a bachelors degree in hospitality management and a masters degree in sports management. He was employed with several hotel chains, including Wyndam, Marriott, and Holiday Inn Express. Arthur was a down to earth guy who was outgoing and gifted at serving others.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Dr. Young Sook Kim of Owensboro; father, Dr. Young Ki Kim of South Korea; brother, Andy Kim of Brooklyn, New York; uncle, Dr. Suk Ki Kim of Newburgh, Indiana; several other aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2288 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, KY 42301 or The Salvation Army, 215 Ewing Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Arthur’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
