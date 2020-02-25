ISLAND — Arthur E. Daugherty 61, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Arthur Eugene Daugherty was born Sept. 20, 1958 in Madisonville, to the late Harold Eugene and Anna Louise Hayes Daugherty and was married to the former Barbara Jean Hale on April 4, 1984. Arthur retired as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Island United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading his Bible and playing with his grandkids. In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Daugherty; three brothers, Arnold, Robert and Harold Daugherty and two sisters, Betty Nelson and Martha Daugherty.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Barbara Daugherty; two sons, Arthur Daugherty Jr. (Elizabeth), of Livermore, and Steven Daugherty (Tonia), of Hartford; 11 grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Deardurff (George), of Morocco, Indiana and Zetta Bottom (John), of Beech Grove.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Eric Espada and Jeff Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Arthur’s family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Arthur E. Daugherty family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Arthur E. Daugherty, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
