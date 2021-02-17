Arthur Leamon “Dick” Boarman, 92, of Whitesville, died peacefully at home Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. He was born to the late John O. Boarman Sr. and Mary Agnes Henning and was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Whitesville.
Dick owned and operated Boarman’s Garage in Whitesville. He took over the business from his father and passed it on to his sons upon retirement. His one and only hobby was restoring a 1927 Buick along with his son and going to car shows, frequently winning recognition. After retirement, Dick enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends.
Dick was dedicated to his large family and will be missed and remembered by all who knew him for his generosity and kindness.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Cecilia Edge, as well as two children, Mary Diane and Kathy Suzanne. His siblings, all deceased, are: Camilla Burch, John O. “Bud” Boarman, Katie Howard and Donald Boarman.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Genevieve; his six sons, Wayne (Alice), Steve, Keith (Shannon), Joe (Michelle), Brad (Jennifer) and Bruce (Jessica) Boarman; and five daughters, Elaine (Warren) Lanham, Judy (Phil) Day, Marsha (Larry) Allen, Donna (Gene) Brant and Suzanne (Ricky) Fulkerson. Grandchildren include: Barry Boarman, Jared Boarman, Dina Midkiff Groves, Jack Midkiff, Julie Midkiff Foreman, Brian Lanham, Jennifer Priest, Sharyl Barnett, Daryl Lanham, Kevin Lanham, Angie Dawson, Jeff Day, Chad Day, Karen Hoenig, Lisa Pattison, Eric Howard, Chris Howard, Robbie Boarman, Dana Hagan, Matt Boarman, Logan Boarman, Kelly Walker, Lynn Merritt, Jeremiah Brant, Jake Brant, Nick Fulkerson, Jordan Fulkerson and Maddie Boarman. He also leaves a huge void for 31 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren who will never know how he loved to joke and tease a smile at every opportunity.
A private funeral Mass will be said Saturday with a livestream available at 10 a.m. at www.cecilfuneral
home.com with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Mary’s Church, 10534 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
