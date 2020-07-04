Arthur Lee Cook Sr., 71, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his family, one day before he and Joyce’s 52nd wedding anniversary. He was born in Daviess County on Aug. 26, 1948, to the late William Earl Cook and Inez Hall Cook. Arthur, a self-employed painter, loved fishing, listening to old country music, especially George Jones and Conway Twitty, enjoyed cowboy movies, having recently watched all 50 from a collection his granddaughter, Kayla, gave him, and loved his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce M. Cook; his son, Arthur Lee Cook Jr.; his sister, Sharon Givens; and his brother, Billy Cook.
Arthur is survived by his daughter, Melva “Tinki” Cook; his son, Steve Cook; his grandchildren, Kayla Newman, Rusty Cook and Tyler Walker; and 4½ great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Theresa Horton, Larry Cook, Allen Cook and Mark Cook.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. Tim Hall officiating. Burial to follow at Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Cook. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Arthur Lee Cook Sr. and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented