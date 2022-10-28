Arthur “Skeeter” Lanham, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Owensboro June 1, 1934, to the late Albert and Ida Mae Girten Lanham. He was a bottle inspector at Coca-Cola for 39 years. He was a bowler in his younger years and had a passion for helping children. Skeeter’s true enjoyment came from fishing, hunting, and camping.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jeremy Lanham; brothers, Robert, Jesse, and James Lanham; and sister, Sissy Morris.
Skeeter is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Horn Lanham; children, Dale (James) Lanham and David (Donna) Lanham; five grandchildren, including Jarred (Ashley) Lanham and Josh (Ciara Miller) Lanham; several great-grandchildren, including Adalyn and Zoey Lanham; sisters and brother-in-law, Judy and Larry Pogue and Peggy Revelett; along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will take place at a later date in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
