Arthur Wade Baird, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Feb. 25, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born Feb. 9, 1923, to the late William Arthur and Maureen Ruby Baird at the home of his grandmother. He was born and raised on a farm near Utica.
Arthur enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942. He served in the European and Pacific Theatre during World War II. He retired after 26 years of service. Arthur’s service in World War II was recognized in 2018 with an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Arthur considered himself to be a public servant. He retired from the state government after 37 years, 30 years as a supervisor/consultant for the Department of Housing Division of Plumbing, Plumbing Inspector. When Arthur retired, he was made an honorary life member of the Owensboro Association of Plumbing, Heating and HVAC Contractors. He was a 35-year registered sanitarian and a life member of the American Society of Sanitary Engineering. Arthur was a chapter member of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 9, tri-state branch 105 Fleet Reserve Association (FRA). Arthur was a Mason and a 60-year member of the Owensboro Lodge.
Arthur was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey Baird; his second wife, Dottie Baird; his brother, Robert Douglas Baird; sisters Dora (Dodie) Howard and Joan Payne.
Arthur is survived by his daughter, Carolyn (Jerry) Elliott; son Scott (Debbie) Baird; grandchildren Brent (Amy) Elliott, Brooke (Sean) Land, Blake (Lee) Ferguson, Scott (Jennifer) Baird Jr., Sherri (JJ) Huskisson, Stacey (Andy) Burden and Stan (Megan) Baird; 18 great-grandchildren; and several cousins. Arthur had many friends throughout the state, especially in Western Kentucky.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Brother Allen Shouse officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Macedonia Cemetery on Miller’s Mill Road. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Sugar Grove Baptist Church or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
