Arthur William Hormann, 82, of Owensboro, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at his home. On March 21, 1938, he was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to the late William August and Clara Marie Heckmann Hormann. Art was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and was retired from Kroger, where he was a meat cutter. He served in the Indiana National Guard.
Art was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Gillim Hormann, in 2017; and brothers, Norbert, Richard, and Elvin “Al” Hormann, all from Indiana.
His siblings survive Art, Marilyn Hormann of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Carl (Della) Hormann of Decatur, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Bertie Hormann, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Shirley Hormann, of Decatur, Indiana, Mary (Robert) Oliver, of Owensboro; brother-in-law, Harold “Sonny” (Linda) Gillim, of Lewisport; along with many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday in Lewisport Cemetery. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport, has been entrusted with care.
