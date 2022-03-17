Artie Lee Goff Carrico, 94, of Owensboro, passed away on March 15, 2022, in Tell City, Indiana. She was born on January 10, 1928, in Grayson County to the late Leslie and Leatta Baize Goff. Artie married McGuire Carrico on July 4, 1952. She was baptized Baptist but was committed to raising their children in the Catholic faith.She loved to cook for the family, while always preparing those “special dishes.” Artie was a perfectionist at embroidery and enjoyed making quilts, along with woodworking with her husband.
She was also preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Odessa Chinn and Louise Goff; brothers, Oakley Goff, James “Jimmy” Goff, Chester Goff, and Willard Goff; step-children, Margaret-Gene Higdon, Leslie Carrico, and Lawrence Wathen; and grandson, Chris Carrico, along with three grandchildren in infancy.
Artie is survived by her son, Wayne (Martha) Carrico; daughters, Joyce (Tony) Hare and Nancy (Jackie “Buddy”) Estes; daughter-in-law, Merici Carrico; stepdaughter, Sandra Wathen; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-step grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at St. Williams Cemetery in Knottsville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
