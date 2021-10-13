BREMEN — Arvil Lee Jarvis, 79, of Bremen, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville after a long battle with dementia. He was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Muhlenberg County. He retired from Alcan Aluminum in Sebree after 27 years. He was a member of Friendship General Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Burden Jarvis; his parents, Noble and Mary Belle Jarvis; a sister, Mary Jarvis Lynn; and a brother, Tommy Jarvis.
Survivors include his two daughters, Yonia (Terry) Kirkwood of Bremen and Vonia (James) Cotton of Bremen; a grandson, Terry Kirkwood Jr. of Owensboro; two brothers, Herschel David (Sandra) Jarvis of Bremen and Larry (Debbie) Jarvis of Bremen; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Freedom Cemetery in Depoy with the Rev. Tony Blake officiating. There will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation for all of their love and care.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented