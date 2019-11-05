Arvin Tilman Ferguson, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 31, 1953, in Daviess County to the late Jesse and Ollie Mae Ferguson. Arvin was a graduate of Daviess County High School and was retired from the HON Company where he worked for over 30 years. He was very active with his church life where he was a member and minister at Landmark Bible Church in Rockport, Indiana for 30 years and later a member of Pentecostals of Owensboro. Arvin's church life involved Homecare groups, jail ministry, being a lead singer in the choir and being involved with missions and raising money for them was a big passion of his. His greatest desire, though, was being a family man, he loved to spend time with his wife, son and his dear grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Goldie Hagan, Judy Clark and Bonnie Sanders.
Arvin is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debra Paris Ferguson; a son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Lynsie Ferguson; four grandchildren, Reid Alexander, Harper Evelyn, Gentry Tilman and Anniston Kate Ferguson, all of Owensboro; brothers Marvin (Brenda) Ferguson, of Owensboro, and George (Suky) Ferguson, of Virginia Beach; and six nephews.
The funeral service for Arvin Ferguson will be noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Bill Huff officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Valor Christian Academy, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Arvin Ferguson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented