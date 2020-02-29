BROWDER — Ashley Jane Trent, 31, of Browder, died at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington. Mrs. Trent was born Dec. 20, 1988, in Hopkins County. She was a homemaker and member of First Christian Church in Central City.
She is survived by her husband, George Trent; sons Dawson Taylor Trent and Collin James Trent, both of Browder; daughter Madison Jane Trent of Browder; parents Mike and Susan Nelson of Central City; sister Lori (Matt) Corne of Evansville, Indiana; brother Jonathan Nelson of Central City; grandmothers Barbara Gossett of Central City and Wanda Nelson of Greenville; grandmother-in-law Helen Stirewalt of Tennessee; and mother-in-law and father-in-law David and Karen Trent of Browder.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
