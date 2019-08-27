GREENVILLE -- On Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, our beloved daughter, Ashley LiRay Richardson Carver, 39, left our world to spend eternity with her beloved Lord and Savior. She was born on April 4, 1980.
Ashley, who leaves behind her family and many friends to mourn her departure, also leaves them with memories of smiles, laughter, love and happiness that will forever be her legacy to them and to the world. Our Ashley had the ability to light up a room with her contagious smile as she shared her generous spirit with all those who crossed her path. But the love and breath of her life was her son, Landon. They were the best of friends and the most precious of companions through the short years they were given to walk this earth together.
Ashley was also a hairstylist and loved making others feel transformed, and all those who sat in her chair felt both their spirit and appearance renewed by her touch. She was a special light on this earth who shared all her gifts without hesitation. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville.
She was ours for such a short time, and our hearts are broken at her untimely departure, but now she resides with her creator who knew her even before she entered this world. Every particle of her belonged to Him, body and soul, and she rests now in the peace of His strength and love for her.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Willie Mae Richardson.
Ashley leaves behind her son, Landon Carver; parents Kathy and Dennis Lowery of Greenville and Donnie and Peggy Richardson of Owensboro; maternal grandparents, Herman and Linda Colburn of Island; and brothers Logan and Magan Lowery of Jacksonville, Florida, and Ben and Meredith Lowery of Oxford, Mississippi. They will cherish her life and memories forever.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. John Galyen officiating. Burial in Island Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday after 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
