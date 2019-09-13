Ashley Renee Dennis, 38, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born on Feb. 15, 1981, to Brian King and the late Terri Sue Rather King. Ashley enjoyed gardening, music and art. Along with her mother, Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Corbitt and Ann Rather and Billy King.
Ashley is survived by her husband of two years, Kenneth Michael Dennis; her children, Aidan, Asher and Eva; her father, Brian King, and stepmom Julie; her sister, Laura Elizabeth King; and her grandmother, Anna King.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at Lourdes Parish Hall, 4029 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Commented