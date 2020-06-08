Atlas Carter Hansen was born and died June 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Kevin Dwayne Hansen; maternal great-grandmother, Deanna Estes; and maternal great-grandfather, Hubert Beyke.
Survivors include his parents, Kirk Aaron Hansen and Rae Ann Estes Hansen; sister, Addison Rae Estes; brother, Axel Cole Hansen; paternal grandmother, Ginger Elaine Roberts; maternal grandparents, Tommy Ray Estes and Cindy Estes; maternal great-grandfather, Thomas Estes; maternal great-grandmother, Margaret Beyke; paternal great-grandfather, Filmore Roberts; and paternal great-grandmothers, Beverly Mattingly and Londa Clark.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 5664 Highway 56, Owensboro, KY 42301. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented