HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Aubrey Lee Robinson, of House Springs, Missouri was born March 28, 1935, in Ohio County, to Frank and Maggie (nee Brown) Robinson and entered into rest, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the age of 84 years, seven months and four days.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Robbie Rena Marion; and brother James Robinson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ella (nee McCoy) Robinson, of House Springs, Missouri, married on Aug. 6, 1955, in Evansville, Indiana; two children, Benney (Ramona) Robinson, of Richwoods, Missouri, and Gary (Barb) Robinson, of House Springs; one son-in-law, Dennis Marion; nine grandchildren, William, Christina, Rebecca, Krystle, Karrie, Nathan, Kevin, Kimmie and Shane; two stepgrandchildren, Amy and Jennifer; 20 great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Dolores Robinson; one brother-in-law, Larry (Donna) McCoy; and many family and friends.
Aubrey was a member of the United Auto Workers, Local 136 for 46 years. He was known for his woodworking and gardening. In his spare time, you would find Aubrey hunting or fishing. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Hwy 30, Cedar Hill, MO 63016. Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 6300 Hwy 30.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0412.
