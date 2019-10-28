GREENVILLE -- Aubrey Lee, 86, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1932, near New Cypress to William Yost and Fanny Elizabeth Lee. He grew up in the Cave Springs community and was a member of Cave Spring Missionary Baptist Church.
He attended Sharon General Baptist Church for more than 50 years. He worked at Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Inland Steel and Flag Drilling. For most of his career, he worked at Peabody Coal Co., Sinclair Surface Mine as a welder and machinist. After retiring from Peabody, he worked outages at Tennessee Valley Authority's Paradise Fossil Plant.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Michael Bruce Lee; one brother, William Lee; and one sister, Ila Lee Grace.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ovenia Lee; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diann (Ron) Corbin and Debbie (Dave) Gilmore; three grandchildren and their spouses, Kendonna (Richard) Brannin, Brian (Brandi) Corbin, Erika (Jordan) Dukes; and four great-granddaughters, Brianna, Brilee, Alie Beth, and Claire.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gary's Funeral Home and officiated by the Rev. Darren Pentecost. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net
