HARTFORD — Auburn LaDon Daugherty, 62, of Hartford, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence. He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Joyce Taylor; son James Daugherty; and sister Sherlene Woolen.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Auburn LaDon Daugherty Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Commented