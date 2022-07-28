Audie “Wayne” Mabrey, 68, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 18, 1954, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Benny Mabrey and Barbara Springer Putty. Wayne graduated from Webster County High School and attended Grand Canyon University and the University of Phoenix. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Webster, Barren, and Warren County Road Departments. He also worked as a car salesman and pizza and food delivery. Wayne was an entrepreneur of Rainbow Sales. He enjoyed craft and concession and hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Gish, and grandparents, Nell and James Springer.
He is survived by his wife, Leanne Mabrey; two daughters, Missy Mabrey and Mandy Mabrey; three sons, Ryan Lockhart, Bradley Mabrey, and Zachary Mabrey; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Schneider, Cindy Johnson, and Larry Gish.
There will be no service. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Audie “Wayne” Mabrey Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
