Audra Nell Taphorn, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Leitchfield to the late Erdie and Inez Armstrong. She is a former member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church and a current member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She loved serving at her church in the choir, the praise team, and the soup kitchen. Audra was a Prayer Warrior and enjoyed crafting and puzzles, but, most of all, enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. Audra was retired from Winn Dixie.
She is preceded in death by her second husband, Garlon C. Sills, Jr.; her siblings, Delbert Lee (Kay) Armstrong, Doyle (Evelyn) Ray Armstrong, Martha Katherine (Scigmon) Hardin, Millard Ferry (Virginia) Armstrong, and Mary Minnie (Arlie) Carter; and brother-in-law, Ardell Pitt.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur Taphorn; three sons, Kennison (Mary) Hawkins, Chase (Dawn) Hawkins, and Garlon “Garr” (Lori) Sills; seven grandchildren, Kristin, Cameron, Amanda, Haley, Kris, Quinton, and Kristoni; five step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Armstrong Pitt; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. A graveside service will be at noon Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, and from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40291.
James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
