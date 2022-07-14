Audrea “Justine” Breamer, 63, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Henderson native was born October 10, 1958, as one of eight children to the late Archie and Emma Willingham. Justine graduated from Henderson City High School and eventually moved to Oklahoma City. At her 30th high school class reunion, she became reacquainted with her high school sweetheart, Bud Breamer, got married, and they spent the next 16 years together. Justine enjoyed reading, especially Agatha Christie novels, as well as crocheting and needlepoint.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Breamer also was preceded in death by five of her siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Harry ‘Bud” Breamer of Owensboro; daughter, Misty Gilbert (Colby); sons, Mason Tudor and Nathan Tudor (Gennette); and two grandchildren, Conner and Madeline Tudor.
Arrangements for Justine Breamer are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
