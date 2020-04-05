DRAKESBORO — Audrene Mary Vincent, 82, of Drakesboro, died Friday, April 04, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Mrs. Vincent is survived by her children, Eleanor Joyce Lipofski, Michael Thomas Vincent, David Wayne Vincent, Steven William Vincent and Cindy LouAnne Fulton; and a sister, Beverly Weglarz.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Vincent will be private for immediate family only, with private burial. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
