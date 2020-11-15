LEWISPORT — Audrey Alaina Greer Worth, 38, of Lewisport, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Feb. 17, 1982, in Daviess County to Karl and Cindy Greer, Audrey was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and appreciated the privilege of being able to help others understand the Bible and especially the resurrection hope that Jesus promised he would carry out in the future. He showed examples of this in the Bible in John 5:28-29.
Audrey graduated from high school when she was 15 years of age and began pioneering, that is missionary work, which she did for 21/2 years. She worked for ResCare (CAKY) helping care for disabled women and as a certified nursing assistant at several local nursing homes. Audrey had just started nursing school with the help of Heartland Villa in Lewisport when she was involved in a debilitating auto accident at age 19, limiting her activities. She continued to do what she could for her family and friends. Audrey loved to cook and especially wanted to have things in an orderly fashion in her kitchen as anyone who knew her well knew. While she was not able to have children of her own, she enjoyed her nieces, nephew and cousins so very much and her beloved service dog, Kitty, that she treated as her child.
Audrey was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert and Effie Greer.
She is survived by her husband, Jaramy Worth of Owensboro; a stepson, Levi (Haley) Worth; stepgrandson Nash of Madisonville; parents Cindy and Karl Greer of Lewisport; maternal grandparents Don and Nancy Pierce of Owensboro; sisters Melonie (Brendt) Cox of Lewisport and Rachel (David) Nall of Texas; uncle Lawrence (Aretta) of San Angelo, Texas; aunts Joan Thomas of Festus, Missouri, Tracy Pierce and Donna Kemp, both of Owensboro; along with many nieces and nephews.
Audrey’s Memorial will be over Zoom. Please text (270) 681-0720 for details. Care provided by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
