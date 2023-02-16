Audrey Ann Whitaker, 86, of Owensboro, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Pennsylvania to the late Arnold Askins and Ann Askins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert E. Whitaker; her son, Johnny Askins; and her brother, Danny Askins.
She is survived by her son, Anthony E. (Sue) Whitaker; grandchildren, Madonna (Mike) Bristow and Anthony E. Whitaker, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Anthony B. Hoffman and Anthony Garet Whitaker; siblings, Cloe and Martin (Sherry) Askins; and sister-in-law, Linda Whitaker.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
