Audrey Barnett Sutherlin, 99, of Owensboro, died Monday, May 24, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Pellville native was born Dec. 3, 1921, to the late Millard “Guy” and Ida Barnett. Audrey was homeschooled and then graduated from Daviess County High School. She was an active member of Utica United Methodist Church and an avid daily Bible reader. Her greatest desire was that her family would be Christians. Audrey loved to cook and was known for her delicious yeast rolls. She enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens, but her greatest pleasure was keeping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sutherlin also was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Marvin E. Sutherlin, in 2014; three sisters, Jennie Vee Crabtree, Bessie Barnett and Ada Wilson; and brother James Barnett.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Anita Thomasson and husband Larry of Utica and Kathy Dame and husband Dennis of Calhoun; five grandchildren, Bryan K. Thomasson (Madison), Crystal Thomasson, Anetta Thomasson, Denise Dame Dunn (Houston) and Scott Dame (Shaina); 14 great-grandchildren; brother M.G. Barnett (Katherine); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Providence UMC Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mrs. Sutherlin shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
