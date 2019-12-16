REYNOLDS STATION -- Audrey "Harve" Smith Sr., 95, of Reynolds Station, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born in Easton to the late Charlie and Lizzie Smith. He was a WWII Army veteran, was retired from Hancock County Road Department and farming, and was a member of Easton Community Church.
Survivors include his wife Marie Smith of Reynolds Station; four sons, Marion (Carolyn) Smith and Audrey (Shirley) Smith Jr., both of Fordsville, Donnie (Brenda) Smith and James (Alta) Smith, both of Reynolds Station; three daughters, Eva (Marvin) DeWitt of Fordsville, Doris (Leslie) Walling of Reynolds Station and Linda Rearden of Dundee; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Easton Community Church with burial in Easton Community Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville and from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
Commented