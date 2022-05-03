Audrey J. Wilson,
80, of Owensboro died April 30, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors: husband, Eddie Wilson; her children, Terry (Debbie) Wilson, David (Annette) Wilson, and Bobby (Amy) Wilson.
Service: Noon Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
