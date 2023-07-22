CENTRAL CITY — Audrey Katrina Higgs, 60, of Central City, died at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, surrounded by several loved ones at her residence. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and worked as a caregiver.
Survivors: brothers, Ray Kyle and Roy Kyle; sisters, Roxanna Gary, Anita Giordano, Lori Pshak, and Tina Price; children, Phillip (Amanda) Hudnall, Katrina Hudnall (Anthony Hagy), Tiffany Hudnall, Natasha Higgs (Skyler LeGrand), Nicholas Higgs (Savannah Pilson), Jacob Higgs (Kendra Mosby), and Isaac Higgs; and bonus children, Brandy Klees, Angel Higgs, and Christina Kenney.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
