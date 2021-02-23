BEAVER DAM — Augusta Evalene Porter, 89 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on Aug. 2, 1931, in Ohio County, to the late Willie and Eunice Davenport Ferguson. Mrs. Porter was a member of Slaty Creek Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Brown Porter; one brother, Junior Ferguson; two sisters, Dimple Lee and Clarice Felty; and an infant brother, Jimmy Ferguson.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories her daughter, Joanna Bush, of Owensboro; one brother, Glenn (Linda) Ferguson, of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren, Donald “Bud” Bush and Coy Bush; one great-grandchild, Baily Bush; one sister-in-law, Mary Laura Ferguson, of Cromwell, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Jerry Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Cool Springs Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
