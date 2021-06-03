HORSE BRANCH — Augustine Baize Napier passed away on October 18, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born on September 18, 1938 in Horse Branch, Kentucky to Cletus and Reola Baize. She was the third oldest of 11 children. Her father passed away while she was young, and she had to drop out of school to help raise her 8 younger siblings. She lived in Horse Branch for most of her life aside from a couple of years in Louisville and the last 10 months of her life in Utah. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and spending hours at Walmart and at yard sales.
Augustine is survived by her three children, Robert (Kay) Phelps of Castle Dale, Utah, Eddie Phelps of Horse Branch, Kentucky and Vickie (David) Bradley of Owensboro, Kentucky; brothers, John Henry Baize, Rogie (Sonja) Baize and Gerald (Valerie) Baize; sisters, Beulah Dean Baker, Carolyn (James) Havens and Mary Lou Hines; her long time companion Johnny Napier; 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Augustine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Luther Baize, Harold Baize and Charlie Baize and sister, Dola Vance.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Horse Branch Christian Church with and taken to her final resting place at Ezell Cemetery in Horse Branch. Friends may visit with Augustine’s family from noon until the service Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Augustine Baize Napier at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
