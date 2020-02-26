BREMEN — Aukje J. Phillips, 86, of Bremen, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home. Aukje Johanna Koch was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Groningen, Holland, to the late Benardus and Roelfina Radamaker Koch and was married to Rodney M. Phillips on April 27, 1956. Aukje was a homemaker, a member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bremen and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Rodney Phillips; three daughters, Lyn Reeves (Jeff), Deborah Phillips, both of Madisonville, and Dale Bybee (Kenny) of Bremen; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Marc Bell officiating. Burial will be in the Brier Creek Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Friends may visit with Aukje’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The Aukje J. Philips family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Ethel Phillips Endowment, c/o Board of Stewardship Foundation and Benefits, 8207 Traditional Place, Cordova, TN 38016. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Aukje at muster
Commented