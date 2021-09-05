Aurora Elizabeth Sage Jacob of Owensboro, born and died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Aurora was preceded in death by her brother, Jayden Michael Boze; and was welcomed into heaven by her paternal grandparents, Dennis and Francoise Jacob.
She is survived by her parents, mother Lauren Leslie and father Joshua Jacob; three sisters, Kaylee, Nevaeh and Alana; a brother, Jaylen; maternal grandfather Steve Boze; maternal grandmother Tamra (Barry) Adams; and maternal great-grandmother Grace McDole.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m Sunday at Calhoun Cemetery.
