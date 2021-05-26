Austin John Yeiser, 32, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born Sept. 25, 1988, in Daviess County to Jason and Jennifer Yeiser. Austin was a hardworking man who loved his children. He was always eager to help and was constantly there if someone was asking for a hand. Austin proudly served six years in the U.S. Navy, where he was last assigned on the U.S.S. New Orleans and last held the rank of Interior Communications Electrician Petty Officer 3rd Class (IC3), before being honorably discharged. Austin’s latest work included mechanical maintenance at Waupaca Foundry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jason Yeiser, in 2010; grandmother Judy DeHart in 2010; great-grandmother Mildred Gerteisen in 2013 and great-grandfather William Gerteisen in 2004.
He is survived by his children, Jasper Allen Yeiser and Beckett Aaron Yeiser; mother Jennifer (David) Dowell; brother Jacob Aaron Yeiser; sisters Halie Dowell and Madeline Dowell; grandmother Becky (Jerry) Johnson; grandfathers Dennis DeHart and Glenn Yeiser; and the mother of his children, Amanda Detzel.
A service with limited attendance will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Entombment will take place at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation or mass for Mr. Yeiser shall be within current health and safety directives.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions for Jasper and Beckett Yeiser. The account is set up at Limestone Bank. Contributions may be dropped off or mailed to Limestone Bank, 3332 Villa Point Drive, Suite 101, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented