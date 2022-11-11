SEBREE — Austin Lee Sands, 27, of Sebree, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. He was born July 10, 1995, in Daviess County to David Lee Sands and the late Karen Coomes Mullen. Austin graduated from Trinity High School in 2014 and received his associate’s degree from Owensboro Community Technical College. He previously worked at Wingfield Inn and Suites and was employed at Columbia Sports in Sebree. Austin loved video games, music festivals, and was a collector.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Chester and Brenda Sands; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Pauline Coomes; and stepfather, Bryant Mullen.
He is survived by his father, David Lee Sands; three brothers, James Matthew Sands, Cody Lee Sands, and David J. Sands; four nephews, Connor, Kayson, Jensen, and Hunter; a special uncle, Paul Coomes; and many aunts and uncles.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Redhill Baptist Church Cemetery, Utica. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
