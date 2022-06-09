Auther “Art” M. Hamilton, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born December 15, 1938, as one of twelve children to the late Claude and Lola Hamilton. Auther was a quiet and gentle man who retired from Whirlpool and then was employed at First Baptist Church from which he also retired. He found great pleasure in gardening and mowing his yard and, earlier in life, he enjoyed deer hunting.
In addition to his parents, Auther also was preceded in death by five of his siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Lillian; five children, Sandy Baker (Victor), Kim Bryant (Tony), Dale Hamilton, Terry Hamilton, and Randy Hamilton (Laura); stepchildren, Carolyn Abel (Gene), Roy Cottrell (Vickie), and Keith Cottrell (Linda); siblings, Wallace Hamilton (Carolyn), Frankie Hamilton (Ellen), Claude Hamilton (Janice), June Hamilton (Brenda), Sue Rohrscheib (Larry), and Linda Howard (Johnny); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Auther Hamilton will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories for Auther’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
