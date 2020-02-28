Autumn Leigh Cauley Rusher passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her home. Autumn was born Oct. 31, 1979, in Owensboro.
She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and a registered nurse, having received several awards for nursing. She loved to sing, play spades, swim and do crafts, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her children and will miss them so much. But she will see them again someday.
Autumn is preceded in passing by her grandparents, Clara and Walter Ed Cauley; and her uncle, Eddie Glenn Cauley.
Autumn is survived by her mother, Betty Cauley; her daughter, Kensley Kirtley; her son, Brylon Rusher; her close friend, Linda Vincent; and three aunts, Sandra Midkiff, Connie Wilson and Mary McKinney.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Douglas Grant officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Autumn Leigh Cauley Rusher at www.haleymcginnis.com.
