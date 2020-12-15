CENTRAL CITY — Ava Joyce Milligan, 87, of Central City, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at 1:30 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Milligan was born July 25, 1933, in Muhlenberg County. She was a hairdresser and member of First Baptist Church in Central City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Milligan; and son Skip Milligan.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Donald) Hendricks, of Central City; grandchildren, Don Michael (Rebecca) Hendricks, of Paris, Jennifer (Robert) Wright, of Owensboro, and John (Sheri) Milligan, of Alabaster, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Hannah (Michael) Ellison, Jared Milligan, Aubree Hendricks, and Karrington Wright; and great-great-grandchild, Blake Ellison.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
