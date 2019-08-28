Ava N. Shepherd, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, while surrounded by family. She was under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Ava was born in Poplar Grove, Kentucky, to the late Wilfred and Thresa L. Durbin McLaughlin.
She was a co-owner of Daviess County Insurance Agency and a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene. Ava was an animal lover and enjoyed antiquing. Most of all she treasured time with family and spoiling her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Michele Marlowe in 2010; a sister, Loretta McCrady; brother-in-law, W.H. McCrady; and her in-laws, Stanley and Mary Shepherd.
Mrs. Shepherd is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ronald Shepherd; her daughter, Leigh Ann Shepherd, her grandchildren, Maleah Shepherd and Connor Shepherd, and a sister, Carolyn Tichenor (Jerry), all of Owensboro; a brother, Dr. Paul McLaughlin (Terri) of Lexington; her nephews, Chris McLaughlin, Terry Wayne Tichenor and Jeff McCrady; her nieces, Kim McCrady, Larissa McLaughlin and Samantha Vaden; and several great-nieces.
The service will be at noon Thursday, Aug. 29, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon. Burial will be at Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County.
The family would like to offer a special thanks for the dedication and care provided by the hospice staff, especially Candace and Bridgett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ava N. Shepherd may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
