CENTRAL CITY — Avis Suthard Dukes, of Central City, died on January 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born on June 8, 1918 in Muhlenberg County. She was a retired laborer from G.E. in Owensboro and a member of First Baptist Church in Central City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvle Dukes; parents, Joseph and Beulah Suthard; grand-daughter, Terri Lynne Hahn; and sisters, Katie Staples Nix and Helen Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine (James) Hahn.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Kevin Reed Officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented