BEAVER DAM — Avis “Yvonne” Nanney, 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 11, 1928, in Milwaukee to the late George and Adley Kanezie Gleason.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Calvin Nanney; and her daughter, Sherry Breese.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories, her son, Timothy (Connie) Breeze; one stepson, Bruce Nanney (Micah); and one granddaughter, Dawn Goyert.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Greg Hillard officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.
Due to health and public safety directives, our capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings will be required.
